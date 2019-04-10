BOOST: M'boro prison set to get seven new officers

TOP EFFORT: Seven new officers are set to start work at Maryborough Correctional Centre.

THE ranks at Maryborough Correctional Centre are set to be bolstered, with seven new officers to join the team at the prison.

A graduation ceremony was held at the Queensland Corrective Services Academy on Wednesday after the officers completed their training.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said QCS had a crucial role to play in keeping the community safe through the "humane containment and rehabilitation of prisoners”.

"As an advocate for community safety, I am pleased that the addition of more officers will boost the safety and security of the correctional centre.

"Our community is safer because of the graduates and all custodial correctional officers, and I thank you for it,” Mr Saunders said.

The officers were among 27 graduates to join the ranks of the QCS across multiple correctional centres.

Maryborough Correctional Centre General Manager Alan Ingram said the centre's custodial correctional officers were agents of change who should be proud of their role in Queensland Corrective Services, a top tier public safety agency.

"Our officers help to improve the life and vocational skills of prisoners so they have the chance at a better life once released, and the new graduates are no exception,” Mr Ingram said.