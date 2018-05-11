Menu
BOOST: New police officers employed in Maryborough

Carlie Walker
by
11th May 2018 11:00 AM

TWO new police recruits have been deployed to Maryborough in the State Government's latest boost to the ranks.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders thanked them for their commitment to serve and said he was sure people would give them a warm welcome.

"The new recruits have just graduated after 25 weeks of intense training and will spend the next 12 months honing their skills in Maryborough as First Year Constables under supervision," he said.

"They have dedicated their careers to keeping Queenslanders safe and we wish them all the best for the future.

"We have promised to boost QPS by 535 police personnel over four years," she said.

The recruits were among 70 sworn in at a graduation service at the QPS Academy, Oxley before deployment throughout the state.

 

