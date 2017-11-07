News

Boost to Bruce Hwy will bring more jobs

A tourism forum has welcomed the announcement of more funding for the Bruce Highway.
A tourism forum has welcomed the announcement of more funding for the Bruce Highway. John McCutcheon
Blake Antrobus
by

MORE economic opportunities for infrastructure and tourism are in the pipeline if a billion dollar boost for the Bruce Hwy is secured, according to a regional tourism forum.

It follows the State Government pledging to establish the Bruce Highway Trust, which will oversee $1 billion per year of upgrades per year if Labor is re-elected.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

The Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF) Australia has welcomed the announcement, saying the funding will help resolve major safety issues and reduce congestion along the notorious road.

Reader poll

Do you think the funding for the Bruce Hwy is needed?

View Results

TTF chief executive Margy Osmond said the plan would fast-track key projects like the upgrade of the Townsville Ring Road to a dual carriageway between Doughlass and Bohle Plains.

She said there was a need to keep highway upgrades going as the the state's regional economy and population continued to grow.

"The Bruce Highway is the economic lifeblood of so many communities across Queensland, and also serves as the gateway to a significant number of the state's tourism hot sports," Ms Osmond said.

"It is very heartening to see tourism and transport no longer being looked at in isolation, but as two sides of the same coin."

Related Items

Show More

Topics:  bruce highway fcelection fcroads qldelection2017

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Holey Moley! This is the best mini golf set-up we’ve seen

WHEN you rock up to this ‘kidult’ haven, you’d be forgiven for thinking you were entering a church for Sunday mass… you’re definitely not.

Live like a glamazon in these funky glamping teepees

ONCE upon a time camping was all about sandy sheets, mosquitos and a deflated air mattress...not anymore.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

Master plans reveal big developments for Coast's parks

Master plans reveal big developments for Coast's parks

MAJOR developments are in store for the Fraser Coast's parklands, according to a draft master plan on the region's parks.

10 jobs you can apply for right now on the Fraser Coast

Find out which top 10 jobs you can apply for on the Fraser Coast.

Find out what jobs are available on the Fraser Coast right now.

Men allegedly flee scene of Pialba crash

Police at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Winchelsea St in Pialba.

The driver allegedly crashed into a tree.

#SnapFraserCoast: Where you love on the Fraser Coast

Moon Point Fraser Island.

The pier was a popular spot.

Local Partners