Boost to Bruce Hwy will bring more jobs

A tourism forum has welcomed the announcement of more funding for the Bruce Highway.

A tourism forum has welcomed the announcement of more funding for the Bruce Highway. John McCutcheon

MORE economic opportunities for infrastructure and tourism are in the pipeline if a billion dollar boost for the Bruce Hwy is secured, according to a regional tourism forum.

It follows the State Government pledging to establish the Bruce Highway Trust, which will oversee $1 billion per year of upgrades per year if Labor is re-elected.

FOLLOW MORE FCELECTION STORIES HERE

The Tourism and Transport Forum (TTF) Australia has welcomed the announcement, saying the funding will help resolve major safety issues and reduce congestion along the notorious road.

Reader poll Do you think the funding for the Bruce Hwy is needed? Yes: it's definitely needed to improve the highway.

No: the funding can be better spent elsewhere.

Unsure. View Results Vote

TTF chief executive Margy Osmond said the plan would fast-track key projects like the upgrade of the Townsville Ring Road to a dual carriageway between Doughlass and Bohle Plains.

She said there was a need to keep highway upgrades going as the the state's regional economy and population continued to grow.

"The Bruce Highway is the economic lifeblood of so many communities across Queensland, and also serves as the gateway to a significant number of the state's tourism hot sports," Ms Osmond said.

"It is very heartening to see tourism and transport no longer being looked at in isolation, but as two sides of the same coin."