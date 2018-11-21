Boost your garden naturally with these common items

NATURAL SUPPLIES: Epsom salts does wonders for your pot plants.

NATURAL SUPPLIES: Epsom salts does wonders for your pot plants. Donna Gibbs

THERE are many uses for household products in your garden.

You may have heard of someone using Epsom salts?

It's made up of magnesium and sulphur - two very important minerals for plants.

Try it on your pot plants. Mix one teaspoon of epsom salts per litre of water and watch your plants grow greener, bushier and with lots more flowers.

Cinnamon is also very useful because ants despise it.

Ants can be a problem by nesting in pot plants and in the bulge of stag horns and elk horns.

A shake of cinnamon on the plant and you will see the ants scatter.

Cinnamon also kills mould and mildew on plants.

If you have a problem with fungi you can sprinkle it on the ground where they grow and you'll have no more toadstools.

It can also be used as a rooting compound. Just wet the end of your cutting and dip it in cinnamon.

A cinnamon stick stuck into a problem pot will keep ants permanently at bay.

Eggshells are made of calcium and are great crushed in compost.

The worms love it. It can be scattered around your plants to repel slugs and snails.

The broken edges are sharp and they cannot slide over them and cats don't like walking on them either.

Insecticide can be made by 50:50 detergent and cooking oil. When used in a spray bottle, it will suffocate most garden pests.

Bicarb soda helps lower the acid levels in soil.

Before you pot any plant using soil you've previously used, scoop some of the soil into a container, wet with a little water, then sprinkle bicarb on top.

If it bubbles, the soil is too acidic and could be why the last plant in that pot didn't survive.

So next time you have a small problem in your garden, before you run down to buy a chemical solution, have a look in your cupboards - you just might find your quick fix there.