Crime

Boozy Fraser Coast drivers busted

Carlie Walker
23rd Jul 2020 3:00 AM
TWO drivers will face court next month after allegedly going over the legal alcohol limit.

Police stopped a car on Walker St, Maryborough on July 21 about 10.55pm for a random breath test.

A 39-year-old Hervey Bay man allegedly returned a reading of 0.076.

He will appear in Maryborough Magistrates Court on August 5.

Earlier that night, Hervey Bay police stopped a 24-year-old woman on Old Maryborough Rd in Pialba for a breath test.

She returned a reading of 0.090.

She was charged with drink-driving and will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on August 19.

