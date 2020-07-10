Menu
DRINK DRIVE: Generic drink driving image.
Boozy tensions lead to dodgy driving decision

Carlie Walker
10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
TRYING to get his partner away from an altercation, Eldean Cole Blake decided it was time to go home.

But the 36-year-old had been drinking that night.

He decided a taxi would take too long and opted to drive but he would soon learn that was the wrong choice.

Stopped by police on Cambridge St, Granville, on June 6 Blake returned a reading of .128.

The court heard Blake had been drinking and socialising when the altercation started between his partner and another woman.

It was about 1am when he made the decision to drive, a choice he now regretted, the court was told.

The court heard Blake had worked as a ranger on Fraser Island and in construction.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said he understood there had been some sort of incident and Blake was trying to do the right thing.

He was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for four months.

A conviction was recorded.

