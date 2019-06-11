Identity of prison murder victim revealed

Prisoner Nick Triggs was killed in his cell at Queensland's Borallon jail. Photo: Supplied

THIS is the prisoner found dead in his cell, who was sharing his small room because of rampant overcrowding in Queensland's jails.

Prisoner Nick Triggs, 27, was found lifeless in his cell on Sunday morning at Borallon jail.

The person he was sharing a cell with, Glenn Ryan Clarke, 42, has been charged with murder and appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday.

Officers found Triggs in his cell about 5am but within 40 minutes paramedics had declared him dead.

He had been jailed in March for multiple offences which included drug offending and serious domestic violence charges.

His sister Zara Triggs said she was heartbroken.

"It is with our sad and broken hearts that myself and my mum Debbie have lost our brother and son Nicholas Triggs," she wrote.

"Unfortunately, he was killed on Sunday while in custody at Borallon Correctional Centre.

"There is no date for the funeral yet, but we would love for all of his family and friends to come together and celebrate the much loved Nick/Noo Noo/Triggsy."

The Courier-Mail has written about issues of overcrowding for more than two years, with every prison over capacity.

Because of overcrowding, prisoners are forced to share cells, or "double up", in rooms.

Officers have repeatedly spoken about increased violence against them and other prisoners as a result of having too many prisoners in jail.

Bunk beds have been introduced to cells to accommodate extra prisoners however in some cases one prisoner must lie on a mattress on the floor.

The Courier-Mail understands the room in which Mr Triggs died had a bunk bed.

This week the State Government announced a new 1000-bed $620m prison at Gatton.

Mr Triggs' friend Krystie-Lee Rose said she was struggling to come to terms with never hearing his voice again.

"Yesterday morning another life was taken too soon, my best friend of 10 years, my supporter, one of the most important people in my life," she wrote.

"I have spent the past 28 hours trying to come to terms with the fact that I'll never get to hear your voice or see your face again.

"You were so loved, you were such a beautiful soul and never did I expect the visit to say that you had passed on. I already miss you so much, and I love you endlessly.

"I know you're going to be up there partying, but I can't help but feel broken without you. I promise that I will never forget you, I will think about you every single day.

"I love you Nick, you were the best friend I could have asked for my angel, I still cannot believe someone took you from us."

Queensland Corrective Services on Sunday said prison officers attempted resuscitation on Mr Triggs but he could not be revived.

"Queensland Police Service was notified of the incident and we are assisting them with the matter," QCS said in a statement.

"Incidents of this nature are challenging and difficult, and we thank our officers for their attempts to assist the man.

"They are being supported by management and employee support services.

"Our condolences go to the man's family and friends."

Triggs' was represented by Hannay Lawyers. The firm's director Chris Hannay said prisoners should not be sharing cells.

"It's disappointing that they can't supply facilities as required for reasonable housing and that should be obviously for each person to have his individual arrangement in custody," he said.

Triggs' solicitor Daniel Hannay said: "Ultimately there needs to be a look into the corrective services system; in prison punishment in itself; and prisoners should have some sense of safety when they are in such a confined environment."

The matter has been adjourned to July 8.