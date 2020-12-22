Menu
News

Border assault: 115 turned back, Sydney woman fined $4,000

by Nathan Edwards
22nd Dec 2020 9:41 AM
Dozens of vehicles have been turned back at the border with NSW on Monday night while some have been caught attempting to deceive police to get into Queensland.

Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler this morning revealed 57 vehicles containing 115 people had been denied entry into Queensland.

Mr Wheeler said some people had attempted to deceive police, including one woman from Greater Sydney who lied to officers during multiple attempts to cross the border at the Gold Coast Highway and Pacific Highway checkpoints.

"(She) had lied to us about where she had been, so our diligent police turned her around." Mr Wheeler said.

 

 

Queensland Police chief superintendent Mark Wheeler revealed border police have already been tested as residents from Greater Sydney try to get into the state. Picture: Steve Holland
"She then attended the M1 checkpoint and attempted to gain entry there … we knew where she had come in and we knew where she had come from, she was given an infringement notice for $4,000."

Queues were again building on Tuesday morning at police border checkpoints on the Gold Coast Highway and M1.

 

Mr Wheeler said police would not hesitate to fine anyone who breached Queensland's strict border closures.

"So people who try and game the system, the Queensland Police Service will be waiting for you with an unwanted Christmas gift of $4,000 that you won't be able to return." He said.

"If you're In a COVID-19 hotspot in NSW, simply do not come to Queensland.

"It's not worth the risk."

