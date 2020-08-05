Border blockade better than lockdown

DESPITE predicting a downturn in visitor numbers, a local tourism operator supports the decision to close Queensland borders to NSW and the ACT.

As of 1am, Saturday, August 8, with the exception of rare exemptions, all visitors will be denied and returning Queenslanders will have to pay for 14 days mandatory hotel quarantine.

Speaking to the Chronicle on Wednesday morning, Whalesong owner Rebecca Greenshields said although the situation was disappointing for travellers required to cancel plans public safety was a priority.

“We have been very fortunate to see a lot of Queenslanders come out more than usual,” she said.

“We are very thankful, grateful for those people who been out and exploring their own back yards and supporting local business.

“We will see a drop in number but we would rather be operating with fewer people than not operating at all.”

Mrs Greenshields said she was impressed by how well the State Government had kept the outbreaks “in check”.

“It would be horrible to be in Victoria’s position and greater Sydney,” she said.

“While we can live relatively normal lives, while keeping in mind the virus is out there, we should protect that.”

The whale boat operator said the border closure would reassure those onboard that it was safe to mix with other travellers.

“It will go back to Queenslanders having that sense of security they are going to be safe exploring Queensland,” she said

“When the borders opened there might have been some Queenslanders who decided not to explore because they were uncertain about where others had been.”

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour also supported the State Government’s decision to close the borders.

“Public health and safety must come first” Cr Seymour said.

“There are few jurisdictions in the world which have responded to the pandemic as well as Queensland has – the State Government has followed medical advice and prioritised the lives of our citizens” Cr Seymour said.