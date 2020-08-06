The Tweed's tourism chief has called for a border bubble between Queensland and northern NSW to stunt the impact of the coronavirus shutdowns on coastal communities.

Queensland's hard border closure with NSW and the ACT, to come in to effect early Saturday, will cause more chaos for residents living either side of the divide.

More than half of the Tweed's visitors come from Queensland and Tweed Tourism Company General Manager Bradley Nardi called for a 'buffer zone' so the border communities could continue to coexist.

Tourism operators would like Queensland holidaymakers to still be able to travel to places like Tweed Heads on the NSW-Qld border.

"The Gold Coast and Tweed are inextricably linked," he said.

"We would love to see a buffer zone for those living in the border area."

Already the region is feeling the pinch, with a spate of holiday bookings for the Tweed and Byron shires cancelled in the wake of Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's decision to shut the border.

Some exemptions will allow those living either side of the border to cross state lines, but it will not extend to those wishing to visit their favourite beach, cafe or campground on the other side of the border.

Police and the Army at the Queensland-NSW border on the Gold Coast Highway. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Mr Nardi said some flexibility in the rules would help border businesses to survive.

"We are always of the mind to put people's health first so we are not against the Premier's decision," he said.

"But if businesses are going to lose more than half of their potential customers, it makes it very tough.

"Having a bubble or zone where locals can move freely across the state borders would be a logical response."

Originally published as 'Border bubble': Plan to allow Qld tourists into parts of NSW