Border bubble rules ‘putting lives at risk’

A map released by the QLD Government outlining postcodes within the "border bubble".

THE border blame game continues amid breaches which threaten to burst the ‘bubble’.

It comes after a couple from northern NSW lied about their travel plans and made it to Hervey Bay before being found out and sent into quarantine in Maryborough.

The state’s Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates told the Chronicle gaps in enforcement had put Queenslanders’ lives and livelihoods at risk.

“In recent weeks it has become clear that the Palaszczuk Labor Government’s honour system at the border was not working,” she said.

Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland had done extremely well. under the current rules

“There are currently no active cases in Wide Bay and there hasn’t been for some time now,” he said.

“The Palaszczuk Government has listened to the health advice to keep Queenslanders safe.

“We are well prepared to respond to the current cluster in the south east and we will continue to monitor the situation in Victoria and NSW.

“If it was up to the Opposition Leader, the border would have been open to everyone from July 1. In stark contrast, the LNP called for the borders to be opened 64 times,” he said.

“That’s 55 days of unrestricted access to Queensland from people who have been in hot spots in Victoria and New South Wales.”

Mr Miles said there would be no hesitation to bring in other restrictions if needed.

One thing the pair agreed on was the need for serious penalties for those who cheated the system.

On July 16, parliament made an amendment to the Public Health Act that increased the maximum penalty for failure to comply with public health directions to six months imprisonment.

This includes lying on a border pass.

“Most people are doing the right thing and for those who don’t they face hefty fines or even jail time,” Mr Miles said.

Ms Bates said anyone who deliberately breached the rules and lied to police to do so should face the maximum penalty.