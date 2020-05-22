Border closure means rare tourism opportunity for Coast

A map of the current travel restrictions as they apply to the Fraser Coast.

AS the row over border closures continues between New South Wales and Queensland, Fraser Coast tourism boss Martin Simons said it could offer a golden opportunity for the region.

With travellers currently restricted to going within a 150km radius of their homes, that will increase to 250km as of June 12.

Those travelling from the outback can visit areas up to 500km away.

With the borders between the two states remaining closed indefinitely, Mr Simons said Fraser Coast Tourism and Events would be working to attract the drive market to the region.

He said currently visitors were naming the Goild Coats and the Sunshine Coast as their tops places to visit within the state.

The key to getting the Fraser Coast to the top of the list would be selling its reputation as a safe, friendly place to visit that was not overrun by tourists as people were still keen to keep a social distance, Mr Simons said.

"I think there's a fair bit of opportunity," he said,

Mr Simons said the borders remaining closed would impact some tourism providers more than others, particularly the caravan sector because their clients came from further south.

"The good news also is that tour products and accommodation are receiving bookings and there are many people from southern states also eager to get to Queensland when the borders reopen," he said.

"While the Queensland border remaining closed for the school break will have negative impacts, the good news is that the Fraser Coast will be within 250km of millions of people eager to leave home base and get into the outdoors after travel restrictions east at midnight on June 12."