Border force bag $155M ice haul in bust

SMILING smugly, an alleged drug trafficker flanked by border force detectives is escorted through Sydney Airport accused of attempting to smuggle more than $155 million worth of methamphetamine.

Police swooped on the 22-year-old airline customer services officer after they intercepted an industrial machine stuffed with 200kg of ice.

Beaming as he was marched through terminal 3, the man was led to a waiting police car and driven off to Mascot Police Station.

A man was extradited from Victoria to Sydney in relation to a $200 million ice bust. Picture: Bill Hearne

He was charged with supply prohibited drug (large commercial quantity) and import commercial quantity of border-controlled drug.

Acting on a tip-off from NSW police investigators last month, border police chiefs targeted a container from the USA and allegedly unearthed 200 clip-seal bags containing a white crystalline substance with a total weight of 207kg.

The drugs were stuffed into a large garbage bag concealed inside a 15-tonne injection moulding machine.

The drugs seized by border force officers were worth $155 million. Picture: NSW Police

Extensive investigations led AFP police to the 22-year-old man who was arrested after he boarded a Singapore-bound flight at Melbourne International Airport on Sunday.

Detectives travelled to Victoria where they applied to extradite him to NSW yesterday.

Three homes in Ingleburn and Cartwright and a factory in Seven Hills were raided yesterday after search warrants were granted.

The man was refused bail and is expected to appear at Central Local Court today.