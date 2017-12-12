Border Force officers search Coast houses for drugs

AS PART of an operation aiming to stop illegal importation of unapproved therapeutic goods, Australian Border Force officers searched two Hervey Bay properties.

The search warrants conducted on Tuesday were initiated by the Therapeutic Goods Administration, with the regulatory body working in conjunction with the Australian Border Force, Queensland Police and the Australian Sports Anti-doping Authority.

The unauthorised goods being targetted include prescription only medicines.

Further steps will be taken dependent upon the outcomes of the investigation.