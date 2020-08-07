Border Force spots dark web drug package on way to country town

IT was destined for the small country town of Gayndah.

A parcel from Netherlands, purchased off the dark web, filled with 11.4 grams of MDMA.

But the package was seized by Australia’s Border Force staff in Melbourne, who soon turned their attention to the man the drugs were addressed to.

Toben Alan William Farrell, 28, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Supreme Court to importing a border controlled drug and trafficking.

The court heard the package was intercepted by border control officers on February 2.

Then, in April, a search of Farrell’s home uncovered evidence of his trafficking offences, with communications on his phone showing he supplied MDMA to about 20 customers on 52 occasions totalling 34 grams and supplied cannabis on 51 occasions to 15 customers totalling about 285 grams.

The court heard Farrell had been selling drugs over the course of about eight weeks to fund his own drug habit.

He had first been introduced to drugs at school when he was 14.

In 2015 he was seriously assaulted and had a steel plate inserted in his jaw.

He became addicted to prescription painkillers and continued to get them from illegitimate sources after the doctor would no longer supply them, the court heard.

Farrell also had mental health struggles and had been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder.

He was currently unemployed and living with his parents at Gayndah.

The court heard Farrell was determined to enter a rehabilitation program.

Farrell was given a head sentence of three years in prison, with parole release after six months.

He was also placed on a $1000 three-year good behaviour bond.

Judge Ann Lyons said Farrell knew drugs had a negative impact on his life and warned him against dealing.

“You just spread that misery,” she said.