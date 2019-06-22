Menu
Victory Village at Riverbend will host a medieval-themed fayre featuring the Riverbend Medieval Society who will demonstrate olden day arts and crafts, markets, armed combat and archery displays this Sunday.
Boni Holmes
BOREDOM BUSTERS: 7 things to do this weekend on the Coast

Jodie Callcott
22nd Jun 2019 12:03 AM
TODAY

 

Gel ball open day

 

WHAT:

Team up against your friends and blast tiny water balls from a projectile at the 11th Gel Ball Open Day.

 

WHEN:

9am-3.30pm

 

WHERE:

Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

 

COST:

$33

Annual pioneer day

 

WHAT:

Brooweena Historical Village and Museum will holds its annual Pioneer Day with working demonstrations from butter churning and blacksmithing, to washing laundry and vintage cars display.

 

WHEN:

9am-3pm

 

WHERE:

Brooweena Historical Village and Museum, Smith Cres

There will be market stalls, food and drinks and entertainment by Karen Thomsen. Phone 0400993099.

 

COST:

Gold coin donation

Bauple markets

 

WHAT:

Bauple markets with breakfast.

Stalls are free. New sellers always welcome

 

WHEN:

7am-noon

 

WHERE:

Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd

 

COST:

Free

Gold coin yoga

 

WHAT:

Gold Coin Community Yoga is for all ability levels and experience. Children are welcome to join in. Bring a mat if you have one, There are some mats, blocks and straps provided.

 

WHEN:

8am-9am

 

WHERE:

Memorial Hall, Main St, Pialba

 

COST:

Gold coin

TOMORROW

 

Medieval-themed fayre

 

WHAT:

Victory Village at Riverbend will host a medieval-themed fayre featuring the Riverbend Medieval Society who will demonstrate olden day arts and crafts, markets, armed combat and archery displays. The public is encouraged to dress medieval-style. Phone 0499343007

 

WHEN:

10am-4pm

 

WHERE:

Victory Village at Riverbend, 12km west of Tiaro

 

COST:

$5 for adults, $2 children

USC Open Day

WHAT: University of the Sunshine Coast academics will provide one-on-one advice about programs and courses, while student support staff will help with tailored information on applying for university, scholarships and financial support.

 

WHEN:

10am-1pm

 

WHERE:

USC Fraser Coast campus, 161-179 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

 

COST:

Free

BOTH DAYS

 

Ski Racing Championships

 

WHAT:

Watch as boats reach speeds of more than 160km/h in the waters off Point Vernon for the Bay City Marine Ski Racing Championships.

Thirty-five skiers will compete in junior, intermediate, formula 2 and open race events across two days.

 

WHEN:

8.30am

 

WHERE:

The Esplanade, Point Vernon

 

COST:

Free

