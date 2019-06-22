BOREDOM BUSTERS: 7 things to do this weekend on the Coast
TODAY
Gel ball open day
WHAT:
Team up against your friends and blast tiny water balls from a projectile at the 11th Gel Ball Open Day.
WHEN:
9am-3.30pm
WHERE:
Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River
COST:
$33
Annual pioneer day
WHAT:
Brooweena Historical Village and Museum will holds its annual Pioneer Day with working demonstrations from butter churning and blacksmithing, to washing laundry and vintage cars display.
WHEN:
9am-3pm
WHERE:
Brooweena Historical Village and Museum, Smith Cres
There will be market stalls, food and drinks and entertainment by Karen Thomsen. Phone 0400993099.
COST:
Gold coin donation
Bauple markets
WHAT:
Bauple markets with breakfast.
Stalls are free. New sellers always welcome
WHEN:
7am-noon
WHERE:
Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd
COST:
Free
Gold coin yoga
WHAT:
Gold Coin Community Yoga is for all ability levels and experience. Children are welcome to join in. Bring a mat if you have one, There are some mats, blocks and straps provided.
WHEN:
8am-9am
WHERE:
Memorial Hall, Main St, Pialba
COST:
Gold coin
TOMORROW
Medieval-themed fayre
WHAT:
Victory Village at Riverbend will host a medieval-themed fayre featuring the Riverbend Medieval Society who will demonstrate olden day arts and crafts, markets, armed combat and archery displays. The public is encouraged to dress medieval-style. Phone 0499343007
WHEN:
10am-4pm
WHERE:
Victory Village at Riverbend, 12km west of Tiaro
COST:
$5 for adults, $2 children
USC Open Day
WHAT: University of the Sunshine Coast academics will provide one-on-one advice about programs and courses, while student support staff will help with tailored information on applying for university, scholarships and financial support.
WHEN:
10am-1pm
WHERE:
USC Fraser Coast campus, 161-179 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba
COST:
Free
BOTH DAYS
Ski Racing Championships
WHAT:
Watch as boats reach speeds of more than 160km/h in the waters off Point Vernon for the Bay City Marine Ski Racing Championships.
Thirty-five skiers will compete in junior, intermediate, formula 2 and open race events across two days.
WHEN:
8.30am
WHERE:
The Esplanade, Point Vernon
COST:
Free