BOREDOM BUSTERS: 7 things to do this weekend on the Coast

Victory Village at Riverbend will host a medieval-themed fayre featuring the Riverbend Medieval Society who will demonstrate olden day arts and crafts, markets, armed combat and archery displays this Sunday.

Victory Village at Riverbend will host a medieval-themed fayre featuring the Riverbend Medieval Society who will demonstrate olden day arts and crafts, markets, armed combat and archery displays this Sunday. Boni Holmes

TODAY

Gel ball open day

WHAT:

Team up against your friends and blast tiny water balls from a projectile at the 11th Gel Ball Open Day.

WHEN:

9am-3.30pm

WHERE:

Susan River Gel Ball, Noble Rd, Susan River

COST:

$33

Annual pioneer day

WHAT:

Brooweena Historical Village and Museum will holds its annual Pioneer Day with working demonstrations from butter churning and blacksmithing, to washing laundry and vintage cars display.

WHEN:

9am-3pm

WHERE:

Brooweena Historical Village and Museum, Smith Cres

There will be market stalls, food and drinks and entertainment by Karen Thomsen. Phone 0400993099.

COST:

Gold coin donation

Bauple markets

WHAT:

Bauple markets with breakfast.

Stalls are free. New sellers always welcome

WHEN:

7am-noon

WHERE:

Bauple Band Hall, Band Hall Rd

COST:

Free

Gold coin yoga

WHAT:

Gold Coin Community Yoga is for all ability levels and experience. Children are welcome to join in. Bring a mat if you have one, There are some mats, blocks and straps provided.

WHEN:

8am-9am

WHERE:

Memorial Hall, Main St, Pialba

COST:

Gold coin

TOMORROW

Medieval-themed fayre

WHAT:

Victory Village at Riverbend will host a medieval-themed fayre featuring the Riverbend Medieval Society who will demonstrate olden day arts and crafts, markets, armed combat and archery displays. The public is encouraged to dress medieval-style. Phone 0499343007

WHEN:

10am-4pm

WHERE:

Victory Village at Riverbend, 12km west of Tiaro

COST:

$5 for adults, $2 children

USC Open Day

WHAT: University of the Sunshine Coast academics will provide one-on-one advice about programs and courses, while student support staff will help with tailored information on applying for university, scholarships and financial support.

WHEN:

10am-1pm

WHERE:

USC Fraser Coast campus, 161-179 Old Maryborough Rd, Pialba

COST:

Free

BOTH DAYS

Ski Racing Championships

WHAT:

Watch as boats reach speeds of more than 160km/h in the waters off Point Vernon for the Bay City Marine Ski Racing Championships.

Thirty-five skiers will compete in junior, intermediate, formula 2 and open race events across two days.

WHEN:

8.30am

WHERE:

The Esplanade, Point Vernon

COST:

Free