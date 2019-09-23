BOREDOM BUSTER: Free family fair for good cause

Maryborough's Carramar Community Kindergarten director and teacher Katie Johannesen invited (from left) Lani Dooley, 5, Noah Yeates, 4 and Mia Chambers, 5 to her stall for some fun play at a previous Connect Kids Carnival.

COMMUNITY services, along with local kids and their families, will come together to send a message that protecting children is everybody's business in Maryborough this Thursday.

From 10am until 1pm at Queens Park, Act for Kids along with more than 15 support services will host the annual Connect Kids Carnival to promote the importance of Child Protection Week.

Act for Kids administration officer Belinda Thompson said although CPW was earlier in the year, the event was designed to coincide with school holidays.

The family fun day will have roving entertainers and free children's activities including a jumping castle, MELSA miniature train rides, face painting and a petting zoo.

The day was almost put in jeopardy after MELSA were suspended for three weeks because of an on-going workplace health and safety dispute.

"We were a little anxious because we know how much the kids love the MELSA train when they told us they might not be running," Ms Thompson said.

"Thank-fully its all sorted and we can't wait for another successful event."

Ms Thompson explained with the children enjoyed themselves, support services could work with families to provide information to adults.

"Some parents don't even know these organisations exist or what help is out there. Thank you to our sponsors we couldn't have done it without you."

Support services in the community include Anglicare, Churches of Christ, Centrecare, Bush Kids, Maryborough Toy Library, Central Qld Indigenous Development, Galangoor Duwalami Health Care, RDT Angels Food Van, Qld Fire and Emergency Services and many others.