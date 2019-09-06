Menu
CHECK IT OUT: Senior library assistant Irene Varnas with some of the toys available for borrowing at Howard.
News

BORROWING FUN: Library toying with new service

by Emily Baker
6th Sep 2019 12:35 PM
HOWARD'S library has more to offer than just books.

The town's toy library opened Saturday, July 20, introducing a variety of well-made toys designed to support children's skill development and imagination.

Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour said play formed an important part of a child's development.

"A toy library offers caregivers a great way to keep challenging youngsters as their skills progress," Cr Seymour said.

The expansion of services will help stimulate children's imagination and creativity, encourage them to engage and interact with the world around them and facilitate the development of their physical skills, Cr Seymour said.

Fraser Coast Libraries regional librarian Tara Webb said one room at Howard Library had been dedicated to toys.

Adult members can borrow up to four toys for three weeks as part of their overall 20-item borrowing limit.

"We saw the need to expand our toy library services beyond the region's main population centres so that as many people as possible have easy access to the services that will improve their lives," Ms Webb said.

"Joining in the library is free for locals and we hope everyone in Howard and surrounds will take advantage of all of the library's services - from borrowing toys, books, DVDs, magazines, audiobooks and jigsaw puzzles, to using computers for free and more."

Ms Webb said the Howard Library was also seeking volunteers to join the Friends of the Library group to help out for a few hours each week.

"Anyone who is interested in volunteering can pick up an application from the library," she said.

