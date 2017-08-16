Boss gets back to the wild after recovery

Boss the koala was released back into the wild yesterday after a one month stint at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

AFTER a month-long stint at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital, Boss the koala made history when he was released back in the wild.

Yesterday marked Boss' re-introduction to the bush after an animal attack left him hospitalised.

"Some residents heard a commotion in their backyard early one evening,” Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast volunteer Angela Bell.

"They've gone outside to find their dog was near the koala.

"They managed to separate them and call us for help.”

Now back to full-health, Boss is set to make history by being the first koala with a tracking collar to be released in Hervey Bay

"Boss is very lucky that his injuries were treatable and that he's now been cleared for release,” Ms Bell said. "Now comes the best part about these situations, we get set him free.”

"With the collar we'll be able to keep track of him, monitor his movements and see where he's travelling,” she said.

"It's pretty special.”

Although most people recognise koalas as cute and cuddly creatures, the wildlife volunteer wanted to remind readers they are still wild animals and if one is in need of help, to call Wildlife Rescue Fraser Coast.

"They don't understand that we're trying to help,” she said. "They're wild, they do bite and scratch so try not to touch them.

"You could put a blanket or washing basket over them while you wait for help.”

For more information or to report an animal in need of help, call the groups 24/7 line on 4121 3146.