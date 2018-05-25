Botanic Garden Open Day blooms to life

ORCHID SHOW: Keith Lydiate and Carol Morgan with a beautiful Vanda on show in the Orchid House at the Hervey Bay Botanic Garden. An Open Day will be held this Sunday from 9am.

FOR the last four years, Carol Morgan and Keith Lydiate have been sharing their secrets of potting orchids with the community.

And the two Orchid House volunteers will be sharing their collected knowledge of propagating the plants at the Botanic Garden Open Day this Sunday.

The pair help look after more than 5,000 orchids in the Fraser Coast Regional Council's collection.

72 Australian and New Zealand botanic gardens will be on display, and residents will be able to buy plants from the nursery and learn the secret of potting orchids.

Environment councillor David Lewis said the volunteers grow native plants from seeds collected locally for Council re-vegetation projects.

"Also on display will be the Hervey Bay Orchid Society, Hervey Bay Garden Club, River Heads Food Forest, Lupton Park Community Garden and Halcro Street Community Garden,” Cr Lewis said.

"Entertainment will be provided by the Fraser Coast Ukulele Club and Fraser Coast Radio 107.5FM.”

Visitors to the open day will be able to go on guided tours of the orchid house, botanic garden, bush tucker garden and the nursery which is operated by volunteers under Council's Community Environment Program

Children will also be encouraged to develop a green thumb, with craft activities using plants, a giant chess set and a challenge to grow a plant in a cup being part of the line-up.

Plants grown by volunteers at the community gardens and from the CEP nursery will also be on sale.

Funds raised on the day go to the community gardens.

The Open Day runs from 9am-2pm at the Hervey Bay Botanic Gardens.

For more information, visit frasercoast.qld.gov.au.