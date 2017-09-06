29°
OPINION: Both parties have to address youth crime

Jordan Philp
Jordan Philp
BOTH sides of government need to act when it comes to tackling youth crime.

The LNP has already started taking steps by drawing up tougher laws to crackdown on young criminals if they win the next Queensland election.

Labor should do the same. On Monday night a couple in their 50s were allegedly robbed at knifepoint by a teenager when they were walking around Urangan after dinner.

The couple were from Brisbane and in Hervey Bay on holiday. What a horrible impression to leave our beautiful region with.

Tougher youth crime laws are needed, not only to set young offenders on the right path to rehabilitation but to also restore the feeling of safety in the community.

Let's hope when the Labor government is in town next week we will see some reassurance that they have a plan to tackle the issue with a set strategy.

