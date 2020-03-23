BOTTLE-O BEDLAM: Booze bulk-buying frenzy across Coast

Customers line up at Hervey Bay's Dan Murphy's store, stocking up after the announcement of licensed areas of pubs and clubs closing.

FIRST it was bog roll, now it’s booze.

Panic buying has officially hit Fraser Coast liquor stores, with shoppers stocking up on cartons of beer and cases of wine.

Hervey Bay’s Dan Murphy’s was whipped into a frenzy by 10am this morning.

The store’s carpark was in chaos, with vehicles constantly pulling in and out.

More than one near miss could be observed as drivers jostled for prime parking positions.

Staff were on hand to offer hand sanitiser as customers filed inside, ready to grab their favourite beverages.

Inside, customers appeared to be doing their best to follow social distancing guidelines while rushing from aisle to aisle.

Hardly anyone could be seen carrying less than two cases – it was clear they were on a mission to stockpile.

Despite the bulk-buying bedlam, shelves were well stocked and staff did not appear to be struggling to keep up with customer demand.

Laurie, a customer of Hervey Bay's Dan Murphy's.

One customer, who preferred not to be named, was happy to admit he was “panic buying” in response to the recent government closure of licenced parts of pubs and clubs.

“The main concern is, with the pubs and clubs closing down, I think beer’s going to become the thing that’s difficult to get,” he said.



“I thought I’d come in and get a few cartons and, while I’m here, stock up on wine.”

He said his reason for stocking up was simple.

“We’re going to be sitting at home for a while,” he said.

Another customer, Laurie, from Golden Shores retirement village, said the two cartons of VB in his trolley were not an unusual purchase.

The cases of wine filling the bottom of the cart, however, were more than he would normally buy.

Laurie, who preferred not to give his last name, also said he was stocking up in response to pub and club closures.