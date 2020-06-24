Bottom line in dunnies

A LITTLE bit of fun, a lot of pleasant convenience and a big bottom line: that is what is motivating the eight community personalities who are working on transforming the City Hall toilets into "divine dunnies".

Under the umbrella of the Maryborough Progress Association, the Divine Dunnies committee has had meetings this week to plan a fundraising campaign and liaise with the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Vice-chairman Greig Bolderrow said the council had given the plan resounding support but a community fundraising campaign would ensure the transformation delivered fascinating public conveniences. The committee aimed to raise $25,000 as the public stake in the project.

"We are aiming to have the most attractive public conveniences in Australia, quirky yet tasteful and complementing our heritage values in the City Hall. The precinct has character that gives us a unique opportunity to create something that will draw tourists yet also give pleasure to Fraser Coast citizens."

Mr Bolderrow, chairman of Fraser Coast Tourism and Events, said greater numbers of citizens were realising the value of tourist dollars spent in the community and the appeal of Maryborough to travellers.

"We have more to offer than almost any other regional city and the charm of the city streets and the people is widely known. It is only fitting that when our visitors arrive they have a super toilet precinct in the centre of the city, one that is an attraction in its own right."

On the Divine Dunnies committee with Mr Bolderrow are Nancy Bates, Carmel Murdoch, Kylie Nitz, Tom Hagen, Lisa Hunt, Nan Ott and Jacqui Elson-Green.

"We have different skill sets but we all have one thing in common: we believe in contributing our time to build up Maryborough's tourist profile and nurture pride in the city," said Mr Bolderrow.

"It is about making the city a better place to live and helping the regional economy. A bonus in this project is that it also creates a lot of lighthearted banter - something we all need in these unsettling times."