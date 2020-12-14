Bottoms up: Karl’s crew breaks council booze drought

Karl Stefanovic and Sylvia Jeffreys are headed for Noosa.

A charity event attended by Noosa-loving celebrity Karl Stefanovic and fellow Channel 9 host Sylvia Jeffreys looks set to be one of the first to break Noosa Council's COVID-19 alcohol ban.

Tourism Noosa secured unanimous support at a council general committee meeting on Monday to ensure the Noosa Eat & Drink Festival Long Lunch for Youngcare at Noosa Woods on February 19 would be anything but a dry affair.

Mr Stefanovic, who owns a house in Sunshine Beach, and Ms Jeffreys will be among the 300 guests attending, pending the council's final event approval.

Councillors have been told Channel 9 intends filming the event involving its two TV personalities who are Youngcare ambassadors.

The Sumptuous High Tea Soiree looks like winning council backing for its COVID Safe plans.

The other Eat & Drink event to win support for licensing will be the Sumptuous High Tea Soiree at the Woods planned for the next day.

It will cater for 150 people.

Both are sit down daytime functions to be held in the same fenced-off areas with security guards in attendance.

Council property manager Clint Irwin said the events had been vetted by the COVID-19 Event Reference Group and found to be of low risk.

Mr Irwin said COVID-19 transmission risk was not entirely eliminated and council ran a financial and reputational risk for businesses and tourism if an outbreak prompted lockdown measures.

Cr Brian Stockwell said the alcohol ban was introduced over concerns about events in public spaces with bars open to the public leading to a lack of social distancing.

"All those concerns about what alcohol consumption might lead to have been managed in this environment and therefore why the exemptions has been suggested," Cr Stockwell said.

"I think the rationale for providing this exemption is quite clear."

Mayor Clare Stewart did not take part in the debate or vote as the Youngcare director declared a conflict of interest and left the room.