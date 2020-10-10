Bouchard’s famous new flame revealed

Eugenie Bouchard’s love life is in the spotlight again after it emerged things are getting “serious” with her new, well-known boyfriend.

It seems Eugenie Bouchard has approved the boyfriend resume of a certain NFL player.

The Canadian tennis star, who fell to Poland's Iga Swiatek in the third round of the French Open, is dating Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, according to TMZ.

Rudolph, 25, most recently linked to former star of the American version of The Bachelor Hannah Ann Sluss, is said to "have gotten pretty serious" with Bouchard, 26, a source told the publication.

Rudolph, who serves as Ben Roethlisberger's back-up in Pittsburgh, is best known in the NFL for his helmet-swinging fight with Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett last season.

Bouchard, who previously caught the eye of New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard, appeared to fuel dating rumours on Instagram earlier this week.

Tagging a post from Pennsylvania, Bouchard added the caption: "Pitt stop." Rudolph also "liked" the shot.

Back in March, Bouchard said she was flooded with "dating resumes" after tweeting that quarantine "would be a lot more fun with a boyfriend."

Earlier this year the world No. 168 also agreed to a virtual rendezvous - then a meeting in the flesh - with American podcaster Bob Menery after he ambushed her on Instagram live and asked for a date if he donated enough money to charity.

Unfortunately, Menery's constant spruiking of their new-found connection on social media led Bouchard into the arms of another man.

"I went on a date because of you. I just wanted to let you know that your obscene posting may be backfiring," Bouchard told Menery on his podcast in July.

"Someone who only heard of me because you were posting about me asked me on a date and we went on a date.

"I'm not going to divulge details but I'm just saying he was like, 'I heard about you because of Bob'.

"I was like, 'This is so funny'. Thank you Bob."

In May, during her Zoom date with Menery, Bouchard revealed her longest ever relationship with a guy lasted a "few years", and elaborated on the difficulties of finding love given the demands of her career.

"It's hard to meet people in person because I'm always travelling. Normally I'm in a different city every single week so that makes it super hard," Bouchard said.

"What do you do? If someone knows who you are then I don't want them to look up to me too much, I don't want them to be a fan.

"How do you meet someone who's not like that? It's tough."

Tennis takes Eugenie Bouchard to some glamorous places.

With Jaclyn Hendricks, New York Post

Originally published as Bouchard's famous new flame revealed