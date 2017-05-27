24°
Opinion

OPINION: Boundary change is needed but moves defy logic

Matthew McInerney
27th May 2017

WHO knew 11kms could cause such a stink?

That is the distance between Tiaro and Bauple, who, as of yesterday's final determination by Queensland Redistribution Commission, are now in different electorates.

There is a 21-day appeals period, but I can't help but think the most practical place for the Maryborough- Gympie electoral border is closer to Glenwood.

That said, the reality of this situation is the impact Hervey Bay's population growth has had on the realignment in our area.

Ted Sorensen's electorate is, as of August 29, 9.71% above quote. Maryborough was 5.58% above quote and Gympie was only 1.23%.

When those figures are considered, it makes sense Maryborough's northern border takes in more of Hervey Bay, but to separate Tiaro and Bauple at the other end defies logic.

Topics:  fcopinion fcpolitics fcstate

