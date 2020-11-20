Bowden murder person of interest charged after ‘moving guns’

AN accused Mongols bikie associate allegedly bought two cars linked to the Gold Coast murder of notorious gangland figure Shane Bowden and offloaded a cache of weapons on the day of the killing.

Jake Andrew Taylor, 25, has been deemed by police as a person of interest in the murder of the 48-year-old Finks bikie, who was executed in his Pimpama driveway on October 12.

Notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway in Cox St, Pimpama in October this year. Picture: Facebook.

On Tuesday, Taylor was charged with supply of firearms, 12 counts of possessing a modified firearm and one count of possessing explosives.



The Ipswich man is not accused of being involved in Bowden's death.

Police allege that on the day of the murder Taylor took two chests of firearms to the Doolandella address of another man - Dylan Bock - after receiving a phone call from detectives.

Jake Taylor, of Ipswich, is a person of interest in Shane Bowden murder investigation, according to police. He has been charged with weapons offences and remanded in custody. Picture: Facebook.

The Gold Coast Bulletin previously revealed Bock, a 21-year-old man who lives at home with his mother and grandmother, faced court over alleged possession of the guns after his property was raided on October 19.

Police claim Taylor is a Mongols bikie associate and was captured on CCTV taking the two chests of weapons to Bock's home, where police allege his mother helped to unload them.

There is no suggestion the woman knew the contents of the chests. She has not been charged.

Police allege the boxes of weapons contained a modified 9mm automatic pistol, a modified semi-automatic pistol with a silencer and altered identification marks, a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, a semi-automatic long-arm rifle, a Winchester lever-action rifle, a military-style semi-automatic rifle, as well as two break action shotguns and ammunition.

Jake Andrew Taylor (right), of Bellbird Park at Ipswich. Police say he is a person of interest in Shane Bowden murder investigation. He has been charged with weapons offences. Picture: Facebook.

When contacted, Regional Crime Coordinator Detective Superintendent Brendan Smith confirmed Taylor's arrest was made as part of the "ongoing investigation in the murder of Shane Bowden".

"These firearms are not believed to have been used in the murder of Bowden. Police investigations into the Bowden's murder are continuing," he said.

" … the arrest is one more step in the process of solving his murder."

Taylor also allegedly changed his phone number after being contacted by police.

Jake Andrew Taylor has been refused bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook.

Detectives allege that he contacted Bock after delivering the weapons, telling him he should not be "stressed" about holding them, saying: "I ran a massive risk moving to yours and you're freaking out …"

Detectives also allege that Taylor bought two vehicles later found burnt out nearby the Bowden murder scene, under a false name.

He applied for bail in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday but the application was refused.

Police believe Bowden's killing may be related to an internal feud with the Mongols in Victoria.

Two hooded man lay in wait in a vacant northern Gold Coast lot in the hours leading up to his murder, police have previously said.

Bowden was a long-time member of the Finks motorcycle gang and played a key role in the infamous Glitter Strip Ballroom Blitz.

He "patched over" to the Mongols in 2013 but was recently booted from the club in Victoria.

Bowden had survived a recent attempt on his life in the southern state before returning to Queensland several months ago.

Shane Bowden was killed in an execution-style murder at the Gold Coast on October 12. Picture: Richard Gosling.

He had returned to his old club, the Finks, and is understood to have been recruiting for members in southeast Queensland in the weeks before his death.

No one has yet been charged over Bowden's death and police continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Bowden murder person of interest charged after 'moving guns'