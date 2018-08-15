Bowled over by new green

RON Smith and his late wife Marjorie had been campaigning for a bowling green at Fraser Shores Two Retirement Villages since moving in 11 years ago.

So it's safe to say Ron, 95, was bowled over with joy at the long-awaited turning of the sod for the new bowling green at the Pialba site last Wednesday.

The avid bowler was a bowling coach in the 80s and hopes the new greens will provide an opportunity to teach other residents in the village.

"I can't explain how happy I am because it's been so long, we've waited over 11 years for this and I never thought I'd see the day, but it's happened and I'm very pleased about it," Mr Smith said.

"The only thing I'm sorry about, my wife died a month ago and she would have loved to have seen this because she liked to bowl too."

Former commonwealth games gold medallist Kelvin Kerkow OAM attended on the day, turning the sod of the new bowling green site and sharing stories with residents.

"I came up last year and had a bit of a talk to the residents and we discussed options of a new bowling green and it's all happening now, so they all pretty excited about it," Mr Kerkow said.

"I think it will give them (residents) the option of a good, social activity they'll be able to play in.

"People who have never bowled can have a go in their own backyard.

"There's lots of opportunity to get them out and about and enjoying the sun and the weather and put a few bowls down and have a go at the game."

Mr Kerkow said when the bowling green was finished at the end of the year, he also planned to coach residents who were interested in learning the game.

Uniting and Blue Care general manager of retirement living Kim Teudt said Mr Kerkow was an outstanding ambassador for their retirement villages.