Bowling to success for national cricket selection

STATE HONOURS: Hervey Bay's Isaac Kelsey earned selection in the Queensland under-17 development squad and will play at the CA U17 Male National Championships in Mackay. Alistair Brightman

CRICKET: Hours of dedicated training, thundering down a practice pitch has paid off for Hervey Bay's Isaac Kelsey.

The pace bowler earned selection in the Queensland under-17 development squad.

He will play at Cricket Australia's U17 Male National Championships in Mackay, September 30 - October 10.

Isaac was happy about his representative selection and wanted to keep up his hard work and training for possible national selection.

"I was a bit surprised about it and being so far from the city (Brisbane) makes training for the team a bit hard sometimes,” Isaac said.

"It would be great to get selection for the national team. I will just have to try my best and see how I play against the opposition.”

At 16, Isaac is already making inroads on the cricket arena with both bat and ball.

He secured his selection by bowling a deceptive out-swinger, forcing the opposition batsman to play through the line and find the edge.

His best bowling figures are 6/15 and he almost cracked a maiden century with a top score of 96.

Isaac also boasts a solid, lower order average of 35.

"It's always a good feeling when you open the bowling and get the batsman out,” he said.

"That's the first breakthrough and gets the team off to a good start.

"The good thing about being a bowler is if you have a bad first spell and take no wickets you can have another go with a second spell and try again.”

Currently, Isaac trains to a specific cricket sports program, ensuring peak performance when he plays.

"The program has a bowling load, gym sessions, running sessions and basically everything,” he said.

"It has to do with the fitness levels required to play at that level.”

The former Hervey Bay Bushrangers player will line up for the Sunshine Coast Scorchers this summer to play in the Brisbane Grade Cricket competition.