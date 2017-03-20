Bowls club forced to cancel events due to storm damage

HERVEY Bay Bowls Club has had no choice but cancel social functions at the venue for the next three weeks.

Secretary Gary Smith said last week's storm had destroyed the club's electric switchboard.

"Water blowing though the back loading dock burnt the whole board," he said.

"We will be closed for functions, but the bowling will continue as per usual

"For example, our Thursday trivia nights will be cancelled."

Though bowling will continue, it too would be effected.

"We have an electric shade over the bowls club which can't be used in the meantime," Mr Smith said.

"And, we have no refreshments as anything that required a fridge had to be taken out."

With the telephone line of the Hervey Bay Bowls Club also down, Mr Smith can be contacted on 0418 586 157.