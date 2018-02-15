Bowls club ready for facelift to attract new members

THE Hervey Bay Bowls Club plans to renovate their dining area in a bid to attract new members.

The club was awarded a $30,000 grant from the State Government as part of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

Secretary Gary Smith said he consulted the club's members, who agreed the venue needed some attention.

"We got to stage where we stopped all of our social events because it was looking a bit too much like a barn and that's not what people wish to see," Mr Smith said.

"There's nothing worse than going somewhere and enjoying yourself but the ambience of the place is not right."

Mr Smith said the club renovated the kitchen with the help of members, but more needed to be done.

"There's so many little small things that need to be done like the roof of the dining area has got to be replaced," he said.

"We're paying for the roof to be done and naturally we looked at the point of saying we need to get new furniture.

"As you're aware, second hand furniture can be great, but it gets to the stage where it's still got to be changed again."

MAKEOVER: Hervey Bay Bowls Club secretary Gary Smith will buy new furniture and carpet with the $30,000 State Government grant. Jodie Callcott

He said he hoped new furniture and carpet would create a space that would attract new members.

"We can do cheaper weddings for people and we do a lot of barefoot bowls here and we'd like to have the decor at least looking good," he said.

"Our natural attrition is falling off and we're not getting a lot of younger members, so that creates a problem for you if the place is not right."

Mr Smith said the club should receive the funding within 10 days and complete the renovation by the end of March.