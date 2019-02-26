Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Damien Hooper is facing seven charges including torture and grievous bodily harm.
Damien Hooper is facing seven charges including torture and grievous bodily harm. DAVE HUNT
Crime

Boxer to remain in police custody on torture charge

Elyse Wurm
by
26th Feb 2019 10:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER champion boxer Damien Duncan Hooper remains in police custody over multiple charges, including one count each of torture and grievous bodily harm as well as two of disqualified driving.

Mr Hooper, 27, had his matter mentioned at Warwick Magistrates Court on Thursday but no application was made for bail.

His matter had been transferred to Warwick from Toowoomba and was adjourned to May 10.

The Toowoomba man's charges relate to incidents on October 11 in Warwick when he allegedly attacked a woman known to him.

boxer damien hooper grievous bodily harm torture charge warwick crime warwick magistrates court
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    REVEALED: What happened to Vic Hislop's frozen sharks?

    premium_icon REVEALED: What happened to Vic Hislop's frozen sharks?

    News The fate of four preserved sharks has been discovered.

    • 26th Feb 2019 12:30 PM
    Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    premium_icon Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help

    News Hervey Bay organisation's desperate plea for help.

    Cyclone leaves behind dangerous conditions on Fraser Island

    premium_icon Cyclone leaves behind dangerous conditions on Fraser Island

    News The eastern side of the island was battered by the cyclone.

    Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    premium_icon Preschoolers learn how to speak Japanese at a Bay centre

    Community Children as young as three are learning to speak Japanese.