Boxing Day sales, glorious sales

CHRISTMAS is over and now it's time to race to the shops and make the most of Boxing Day sales.

The Fraser Coast isn't short of bargains with dozens of stores dropping their prices.

Here's just some of the stores you can visit to get your hands on some great sales.

Harvey Norman: Open 8.30am-5pm

HARVEY Norman's massive bargains launched on Christmas Day but if you want to ensure you'll get what it is you're looking for, you'll have to be quick.

Manager of Harvey Norman computers Aliza Luck said last year, the store did one week's trade in just one day.

"We will have everyone hands-on-deck and make sure we're prepared for the influx of customers," she said.

"We kept our sales top- secret until 8pm on Christmas Eve so it was a fun surprise for everyone finding out what bargains they could get."

At this time of year, Ms Luck said headphones, speakers and other audio items were there biggest sellers.

The Good Guys: Open 9am-6pm

The Good Guys sales are a "knock out" with selected products across electronics on sale.

TVs, computers, bluetooth speakers and other electronics are among a wide array of goods you can stock up on.

Stockland Hervey Bay Centre Open: 8am-6pm

Smaller stores: 10am-4pm.

Larger stores Coles, Target and Kmart: 9am-6pm.

If customers have a particular store they want to visit, Stockland Centre Management suggests visiting the store's website or calling them directly to find out what times they will be open.

JB Hi-Fi Open: 8am-6pm

Station Square, Maryborough

Big W: Open 9am-5pm.

Coles: Open 8am-9pm.

Specialty Stores: 10am-3pm.