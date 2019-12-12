Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Spinks vs Ali in 1978.
Spinks vs Ali in 1978.
Boxing

Boxing legend ‘fighting for his life’

12th Dec 2019 10:24 AM

The wife of former world heavyweight boxing champion Leon Spinks has asked for prayers for her husband amid a media report that he is in a Las Vegas hospital in a serious condition.

"It's been a tough year for us," Brenda Spinks wrote in a Facebook post. "Leon has endured a lot of medical problems.

"Reaching out to ask you to kindly send some prayers out for my beautiful husband Leon.

"So that he may overcome the obstacles that have crossed his path.

"We love you all and appreciate your support."

Celebrity website TMZ says Spinks is "fighting for his life" with an undisclosed condition.

The 66-year-old will forever be known for beating Muhammad Ali in one of boxing's greatest upsets in their 1978 world heavyweight title fight.

Missouri-born Spinks had previously won gold at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. He has endured several health problems in recent years, and in 2014 underwent abdominal surgery.

Spinks fought 46 times throughout a 18-year professional career which saw him retire with a 26-17-3 record.

By far his biggest win came against Ali who he defeated via split decision to claim the WBC and WBA heavyweight titles in February, 1978.

Ali reclaimed his WBA title back with a unanimous decision victory over Spinks in September, 1978 and Spinks then lost his WBC title to Larry Holmes in June, 1981.

Spinks after shocking the world.
Spinks after shocking the world.

He was induced into Boxing's Hall of Fame in 2017 but has endured health problems over recent years.

In 2014 Spinks was hospitalised and suffered major damage to his intestines caused by a piece of bone from a chicken wing.

After several surgeries he then spent a number of weeks at a rehabilitation centre.

He is also a US Marine veteran, having served with them between 1973 and 1976.

More Stories

heavyweight boxing leon spinks muhammad ali

Just In

    Prince dies in sex drug binge

    Prince dies in sex drug binge
    • 12th Dec 2019 10:15 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        premium_icon M’BORO MAKEOVER: Knock down to build up in CBD plan

        News Tenders for the demolition of the condemned former council administration building will be considered next week in the next phase of the CBD’s revitalisation

        NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        premium_icon NYE fireworks debate flares up after $10K donation

        News The debate over New Year’s Eve fireworks has reignited, with one community group...

        FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        premium_icon FIRST RESIDENTS: Over 50s home for Christmas in new Bay site

        News The first group of residents will spend Christmas in their new homes

        New glamping experience to provide an escape

        premium_icon New glamping experience to provide an escape

        News It is an investment worth close to $1 million