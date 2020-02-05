Boxing star’s insane body transformation

Tyson Fury has bulked back up for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

TYSON Fury and Deontay Wilder's highly-anticipated rematch fast approaches with the two heavyweights set to touch gloves on February 23.

A contentious draw left fans up in arms following their first fight in December 2018 and had calls almost immediately for a rematch.

Ahead of the fight, Fury has shown off his new physique which has him carrying a bulkier frame than the first bout.

Fury, who will be hoping to win the WBC world title he felt he should have collected back then, is set to come in at his heaviest since his return to boxing when he fought Sefer Seferi in June 2018.

Back then the Gypsy King weighed 123 kilograms, but the four fights following that saw him weigh significantly less.

Fury tipped the scales at 116kgs for the first fight, but his father John wasn't happy with the shedding of kgs, believing his son didn't have the power behind him to turn Wilder's lights out.

The fallout led Fury Sr to blame coach Ben Davison and eventually saw the coach split from the English superstar.

A little over two weeks out from the rematch, Fury uploaded an image to his Instagram account showing off his more-muscular frame.

Captioning the photo: "Solid as a rock" 19 stone, 270 pounds (122kg) coming for Bronze Bomber".

At his heaviest when he was battling mental health problems away from boxing, Fury weighed as much as 171kgs.

After getting back in the ring with boxing legend Ricky Hatton and then latterly Davison, Fury has climbed the ranks to once again reach the pinnacle of heavyweight boxing.

He is now in training camp at Big Bear in the US under the stewardship of top coach Sugarhill Steward.

And Fury, 31, believes his new physique will help him KO Wilder - predicting it to finish in round two.

The Lineal Champ is famous for his fabulous footwork and point-scoring shots and claims he will be "slippery like a goldfish" on fight night.

"I don't want to run him down because it will make my victory look s***," he said.

"But when I beat him he becomes just another bare bum in the shower.

"I just want to get to the fight injury free and then it is all about who wants it more.

"I am going to knock him out in the second round, he is going down inside two rounds.

"I keep having dreams where I knock him out in round two and I have been playing a lot of poker and getting dealt lots of twos, it is definitely a sign.

"He is 100 per cent getting knocked out in two rounds he can laugh about it now but he will be looking up from his back inside two."

Wilder has responded saying that he will retire if he is beaten by Fury. It would be the Bronze Bomber's first ever defeat in the sport.