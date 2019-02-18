Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Otago Daily Times
Parenting

Boy, 11, crashes into parked cars, rolls vehicle

by Otago Daily Times
18th Feb 2019 1:15 PM

Dunedin police say it was ''absolutely amazing'' no one was injured when an 11-year-old boy crashed and rolled a car he had stolen yesterday morning, before fleeing the scene.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the boy was tracked by dogs after fleeing the scene where he rolled the Volkswagen Golf hatchback in Kenmure Rd, about 9.40pm on Sunday.

The dogs were unable to find him but he later turned up at a grandparent's house.

The boy was speeding and had ''obviously no skills whatsoever'' when it came to driving, Dinnissen said.

"No injuries, which was absolutely amazing.''

He crashed the car into three parked vehicles, causing damage, before running off down the hill.

The boy was referred to Youth Aid.

This originally appeared on NZ Herald and has been republished with permission.

More Stories

car child new zealand rollover vehicle
NZ Herald

Top Stories

    Construction starts on $20M Hyne Timber M'boro plant

    premium_icon Construction starts on $20M Hyne Timber M'boro plant

    Business Concept designs of Hyne Timber's impressive glue laminated plant have been revealed as construction of the $20 million project gets underway

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    GALLERY: 50 of Fraser Coast's most adorable pets

    premium_icon GALLERY: 50 of Fraser Coast's most adorable pets

    Pets & Animals More than 300 animal lovers nominated their pets

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:33 PM
    Fraser Coast students coming together to clean up beach

    premium_icon Fraser Coast students coming together to clean up beach

    Environment A group of students are coming together to help the environment.

    • 18th Feb 2019 12:30 PM
    BROLGA THEATRE: Film festival a celebration of amazing women

    premium_icon BROLGA THEATRE: Film festival a celebration of amazing women

    Entertainment It will be an inspiring event for all.