QPS
Boy, 13, in school uniform last seen on side of busy road

9th Feb 2019 5:15 PM

A 13-YEAR-OLD boy is missing from Mountain Creek with police holding concerns for his welfare due to his age.

The teen was last seen on Friday, February 8 on Kawana Way near the Sippy Downs exit at 3pm wearing a dark blue school shirt with a large white panel on the shoulders and tri-coloured sleeves of white, green and dark blue.

He is described as Caucasian, around 150cm tall with a proportionate build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he may have been in the vicinity of Grand Parade, Parrearra sometime between 3am and 7.30am this morning, according to an unconfirmed report.

QPS

He may also be in possession of a bicycle.

Anyone who may have seen the boy or know his whereabouts is being urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900277323

