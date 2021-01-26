Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m onto rocks at a Port Botany beach.
An eight-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m onto rocks at a Port Botany beach.
News

Boy, 8, falls headfirst onto beach rocks

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
26th Jan 2021 2:19 PM

A child has been rushed to hospital after falling 2.5m headfirst from a break wall onto rocks at a beach in Port Botany.

Four road crews, including critical care paramedics, were dispatched to the scene at Yarra Bay beach about 11.40am on Tuesday.

The boy, 8, had fallen several metres from a break wall and landed on the rocks 2.5m below.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said bystanders helped look after the child until emergency services, including Police Rescue, arrived and safely extricated the boy.

He was treated for facial and head injuries before being taken to Sydney Children's Hospital Randwick in a stable condition.

"If you are out and about today enjoying the hot weather please take every safety precaution, it only takes seconds for accidents like this to happen," Inspector Buchanan said.

Originally published as Boy, 8, falls headfirst onto beach rocks

More Stories

child injured fall accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Maryborough legend of rugby league honoured with OAM

        Premium Content Maryborough legend of rugby league honoured with OAM

        News His services to rugby league have earned a Maryborough man an Order of Australia Medal.

        FULL LIST: Coast’s 2021 Australia Day award recipients

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Coast’s 2021 Australia Day award recipients

        News They include an anti-straw campaigner, the creator of a signing choir, and an...

        COVID detected again in Fraser Coast sewage water

        Premium Content COVID detected again in Fraser Coast sewage water

        News It is the third time this month sewage in Hervey Bay has tested positive for the...

        • 26th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
        Young Citizen of the Year fighting to help save environment

        Premium Content Young Citizen of the Year fighting to help save environment

        News She already a prominent figure in the community for her commitment to the...