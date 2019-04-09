Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car.
Ambulance services were called to Murwillumbah after reports of a young boy being struck by a car. Daily Telegraph
Breaking

Boy, 8, struck by car in Murwillumbah

Michael Doyle
by
9th Apr 2019 4:28 PM

AN EIGHT-YEAR-OLD boy has been struck by a car in Murwillumbah this afternoon. 

Two NSW Ambulance crews have been called to the corner of Brisbane St and Wollumbin Rd, after reports of the incident just after 4pm. 

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the eight-year-old was being treated by paramedics, but was reported to be conscious, breathing and sitting up-right. 

Two passengers in the car, understood to be a four-wheel drive, are also being treated by paramedics. 

NSW Police are also on scene. 

editors picks murwillumbah nsw ambulance service pedestrian accident

Top Stories

    Hervey Bay Hospital beds need funding: LNP

    premium_icon Hervey Bay Hospital beds need funding: LNP

    News Shadow Health Minister Ros Bates has called on the State Government to fund crucial beds for the Hervey Bay Hospital in the upcoming budget

    • 9th Apr 2019 5:45 PM
    Roaring start to the holidays for Bay football kids

    premium_icon Roaring start to the holidays for Bay football kids

    News Training sessions are being hosted by the club this week

    • 9th Apr 2019 5:35 PM
    WANTED: Have you seen these people?

    premium_icon WANTED: Have you seen these people?

    Crime Contact police if you have information on any of these people.

    Children in new medical cannabis trial

    premium_icon Children in new medical cannabis trial

    Health Children could get reprieve from anxiety in new trial