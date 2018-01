A BOY received puncture wounds to his arm when bitten by a dog on Wednesday night.

Paramedics got the call a nine-year-old had been bitten about 6.20pm.

He also had wounds to the bottom of his arm following the attack which happened at a home on Helm St in Toogoom.

The boy was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

The breed of the dog is unknown at this stage.