34°
News

Boy airlifted after passing out on sand on Fraser Island

21st Feb 2017 7:36 AM Updated: 9:37 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy has been airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital after he lost consciousness at Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene on Monday afternoon.

FRASER COAST TOP STORIES

ANALYSIS: The Fraser Coast schools that topped the class

WATCH: Where police believe violent robber is headed

Witnesses say man drove through garage door

$2.8M boost for the revitalisation of M'boro's CBD

The boy was with his family on a holiday from the Netherlands and enjoying a day in the sun when the young boy passed out on the sand.

Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew were tasked to the scene at 4.49pm, where they were met by Queensland Ambulance Service.

As the helicopter was unable to land directly on the sand, the crew's QAS paramedic was winched down to treat the patient, who had by this time regained consciousness.

The boy was treated and suffered no external injuries.

QAS ambulance transported the two-year-old and his mother via road to a nearby airstrip, where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter could land.

The patient was then airlifted in a stable condition, accompanied by his mother, to Hervey Bay Hospital.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fcemergency fraser island lifeflight

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Teen charged: 42 offences including string of H'bay breaks

Teen charged: 42 offences including string of H'bay breaks

The 18-year-old man has been charged with 42 offences after dozens of businesses and homes were broken into in early February.

$2.8M boost for the revitalisation of M'boro's CBD

'EXTRAORDINARY' GOOD NEWS: A $2.8 million State Government boost will see a raft of improvements along Maryborough's central streets, including work on the footpaths, beautification and making the streets easier to access.

It's part of the State Government program.

Major events prove to be a big tourism lifesaver

WELCOME VISITORS: The colourful scene at Torquay Beach as hundreds of families arrived in Hervey Bay for the Surf Life Saving Queensland Youth Championships over the weekend.

Hervey Bay is in the midst of three major events in three weeks.

Gillespie brings Peter Allen's hits to the Brolga

Simon Gillespie Sings Peter Allen - at the Brolga Theatre this Thursday.

The performance runs from 11am Thursday.

Local Partners

Parents need to raise thousands to get air-con at school

For one Fraser Coast school, it would cost $60,000 to air-condition all classrooms.

Transport train causes heads to turns as it passes CBD

Downer's loco makes its way through Queens Park in Maryborough pulling wagons headed for their holding yards to be worked on.

The wagons loaded on the train were for carrying railway lines.

ANNOUNCEMENT SOON: The biggest event to hit Mackay

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will announce a superstar guest

How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

Jody Allen's star continues to rise at incredible speed

Comedy with extra cheese

Paul Fenech is taking his TV series Fat Pizza on the road for a series of live shows.

Fat Pizza and Housos are coming to town

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Trespass Against Us doesn't follow the classic crime drama trajectory, because at heart, it's really a story about fathers and sons.

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

ANNOUNCEMENT SOON: The biggest event to hit Mackay

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will announce a superstar guest

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Nadia visits Coast to escape Married At First Sight drama

Married At First Sight's Nadia Stamp takes a breather from the show's drama at Mooloolaba.

MAFS bride unwinds on the Coast ahead of commitment ceremony

‘I didn’t stuff it up like you have’: Plibersek on Q&A

“I didn’t stuff it up the way you have stuffed it up, George”: Tanya Plibersek.

Plibersek lashed out at Brandis to plenty of applause

MKR cheating scandal: Alyse and Matt hit back

Matt Jenner shows his MKR rivals the curry paste he and Alyse used.

Alyse and Matt Jenner have hit back at claims they cheated on MKR

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 1 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL INSPECT TODAY!

15 Lord Street, Sunshine Acres 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

Fantastic opportunity to enjoy a level, almost one acre (approx..3954m2) property in a country environment, close to all the amenities. Only 10 minutes to the...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

UNDER INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

50 more high rise buildings planned for Brisbane CBD

Height limits have been scrapped for Brisbane CBD

800,000 more people expected to work in city over next 20 years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!