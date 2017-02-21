Boy airlifted after passing out on sand on Fraser Island

A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy has been airlifted to Hervey Bay Hospital after he lost consciousness at Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked to the scene on Monday afternoon.

The boy was with his family on a holiday from the Netherlands and enjoying a day in the sun when the young boy passed out on the sand.

Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew were tasked to the scene at 4.49pm, where they were met by Queensland Ambulance Service.

As the helicopter was unable to land directly on the sand, the crew's QAS paramedic was winched down to treat the patient, who had by this time regained consciousness.

The boy was treated and suffered no external injuries.

QAS ambulance transported the two-year-old and his mother via road to a nearby airstrip, where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter could land.

The patient was then airlifted in a stable condition, accompanied by his mother, to Hervey Bay Hospital.