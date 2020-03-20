Menu
Police have arrested two young girls. Picture: Monique Harmer.
Crime

Boy ‘burned with lighter’ in horror incident

by Ben Graham
20th Mar 2020 8:26 AM

Two young girls have been charged after allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy in Albury, south NSW, police said.

It is alleged the girls took the boy to a home, covered his mouth with duct tape, cut his hair and burned him with a cigarette lighter.

Police said between midnight and 3.30am on Thursday, a group of young people met up on Corella Street, Albury, on the NSW-Victoria border.

Police allege the group assaulted a 13-year-old boy, who was known to them.

"The boy was allegedly punched and kicked repeatedly, before his phone was taken from him," NSW Police said in a statement this morning.

"The group then allegedly took the 13-year-old boy to a nearby house, where they continued to assault him, covered his mouth with duct tape, cut his hair and burned him with a cigarette lighter."

Police have arrested two young girls over the incident. Picture: Monique Harmer
Several hours later, the boy fled the house and returned home where police were called.

The boy was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for bruising and burns.

Following an investigation, two girls - aged 12 and 13 - were arrested at a home in Albury at about 11am yesterday.

Both girls were taken to Albury Police Station and charged with aggravated robbery in company and take and detain in company.

The pair was refused bail to appear at a children's court today.

Police said investigations are continuing.

