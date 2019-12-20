Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
A boy is in a critical condition after he was found nearly dead in a pool at an apartment complex on Friday afternoon.
News

Boy fighting for life after near drowning

by Campbell Gellie
20th Dec 2019 7:50 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A boy is fighting for his life after being found unresponsive in a pool at Hornsby on Friday afternoon.

It's understood the five-year-old was found in a pool at an apartment complex on the Pacific Highway about 5.30pm.

Three NSW Ambulance crews arrived on the scene shortly while a CareFlight helicopter carrying a specialist doctor and critical care paramedics landed on a nearby sports field at Barker College.

The boy was intubated and stabilised before being taken by road ambulance to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition.

child critical drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $2B wind farm sure to be a ‘failed promise’: MP

        premium_icon $2B wind farm sure to be a ‘failed promise’: MP

        News ‘There’s scant detail available on the giant wind turbine concept, but already there are many questions’

        Free family Christmas church event

        premium_icon Free family Christmas church event

        News THERE will be music, munchies and markets for everyone to enjoy tomorrow night at...

        Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        premium_icon Small town celebrates in big way this Christmas

        News The Christmas spirit isn’t hard to spot in this Fraser Coast town

        FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        premium_icon FUNDING: $500k for cashless card support services

        News Two support organisations will be given funding to help cashless card recipients