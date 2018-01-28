Boy flown to hospital after falling from balcony

A HERVEY Bay boy was flown to Brisbane after falling from a balcony.



The six-year-old suffered a broken arm and internal injuries after falling on 3.20pm on Saturday.

An RACQ Lifeflight Rescue Helicopter airlifted the child to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital.

It was one of eight missions flown by the rescue organisation between Bundaberg and Toowoomba that day.

2017 was a record year for LifeFlight for lifesaving missions with its aeromedical crews, community helicopters and Air Ambulance jets performing about 5,344 missions throughout Queensland and around the world.