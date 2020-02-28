Boy hit by ute while waiting at bus stop identified

Ben Marks, the 16-year-old boy who was hit by a ute yesterday morning Parkinson.

BRISBANE boy Ben Marks remains in a serious condition after he was hit by a ute while waiting at a bus stop in Brisbane's south on Thursday morning.

Ben last night successfully underwent surgery and today remains in a serious but stable condition at Prince Alexander Hospital.

A boy remains in hospital after being hit by a ute that then crashed into a fence at Parkinson.

The student is in Year 11 at St Laurence's College in South Brisbane.

He was waiting with two friends near a bus stop when the ute mounted the kerb, hit him from behind and crashed into a fence on Bannockburn Cres in Parkinson.

St Laurence's yesterday released a statement saying, "a Year 11 student from St Laurence's College was involved in an accident."

"The student was waiting for his bus to school when he was struck by a car, which had veered off the road.

"Several of our students were present and assisted at the scene in the minutes before police and ambulance arrived.

"We are proud of the efforts of the students who immediately assisted the injured student.

"The school community is praying for his recovery."

A ute that hit a boy then crashed into a fence at Parkinson.

A resident of the impacted house Lee Hayes, 41, told The Courier-Mail he was in bed when the ute came crashing into his fence.

It stopped less than a metre from his bedroom window.

"I came running up and started yelling at the driver 'Why are you driving like an idiot?' and he was just like 'Oh my god, I fell asleep'," Mr Haynes said.

"As soon as he said that I told him to stay in the car and try to calm down.

Police at the scene of a car accident off Algester Rd in Parkinson.

Mr Haynes said the driver of the car with red P-plates was "just a young kid".

"This was just a kid who was on his way home from working night shift at Maccas," he said.

"He'd done a full night shift, he was in his uniform.

"He wasn't drunk."

Upon impact, the injured teenager's shoe came off and landed on the Hayes' roof.

"His shoe is on our roof," Mr Hayes said.

"It's a hell of a long way; you've got a pool and then you have a backyard."