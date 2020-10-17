Boy in coma after soccer club mates save his life

Slacks Creek Football Club President Steve Webb and Scott Wimpey of First Aid Accident and Emergency discuss how a teenage boy was saved using the club's defibrillator machine in this still from a YouTube video. Picture: YouTube

A 15-year-old boy is in an induced coma after members of a local soccer club saved his life earlier this week.

Slacks Creek Tiger's soccer club President Steve Webb said the teenager, who was not a member of the club, was kicking a ball around with friends before his mate started training just after 6pm Thursday when he collapsed.

"They were kicking goals right in front of our clubhouse, he was the goal keeper," he told the Courier Mail.

"I didn't see it happen, but apparently he just suddenly fell to his knees and then fell on his face.

"He wasn't breathing, starting to turn blue, we realised he was in a bad way."

Mr Webb, 60, said about six people worked together to revive the child by performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and using the club's donated defibrillator machine.

"He was actually down and was hit three times with the defibrillator," he said.

"They got his heartbeat back and that was about the time the paramedics turned up and wired him up to their own equipment."

Mr Webb said four ambulances arrived and took the boy to Queensland Children's Hospital.

About 100 people were at the club, in Usher Park on Rose Street, Daisy Hill, at the time, including children from ages 8 to 10 who were about to start training.

He said the boy's family told him there was no-known pre-existing reason for the suspected sudden cardiac arrest.

The club president also recounted the moment the teenager collapsed in a video shared by First Aid Accident and Emergency.

In the video, Scott Wimpey of First Aid Accident and Emergency highlighted the importance of knowing first aid and having a defibrillator.

"The big things that have contributed to this young fella's life is, number one, getting on the phone and calling an ambulance early," he said.

"Doing good quality CPR and knowing what CPR is all about and obviously having that defib."

"The event was completely unsuspected and shocked everyone involved.

"All our thoughts are with his family and the club members."

Mr Webb said the defibrillator machine was donated to the club by the Kiefer family just under two years ago, though it had never been used before Thursday.

"A long-time club member passed away from Cancer, and it had been part of his wish to give something back to the club. ... He chose a defribillator," he said.

"We've let the family who donated it know, that his donation has saved a life.

"We've been told by the paramedics, and others since, that had we not reacted the man would not have survived."

Originally published as Boy in coma after soccer club mates save his life