A boy has been taken to hospital after falling three metres from a waterfall in Cambroon. File photo of waterfall in nearby Maleny.

A BOY who fell about three metres at a hinterland waterfall has been taken to hospital with a leg and foot injury.

Queensland Ambulance Services reported the fall happened about 12.30pm at location off Booloumba Rd, Cambroon, a suburb near Kenilworth.

A spokeswoman reported the boy was driven to Nambour General Hospital in a stable condition.