Boy rescued after six hours lost in dense bushland

18th Apr 2019 2:21 PM

AN 11-year-old boy has been rescued after spending six hours lost in dense bushland in the Otway Ranges in Victoria last night.

The boy went missing after becoming separated from his family while fishing about 4.30pm, police said.

It sparked an intense search through dense bushland, with Air Wing police and SES crews scouring the area with the help of civilians on motorbikes.

The boy was found uninjured near Westwicks Rd about 10.30pm.

"The Air Wing located the boy in pitch black conditions among trees and mountains using night vision and forward looking infra-red equipment," Police Air Wing Inspector Craig Shepherd said.

"The crews are highly trained and provide a lifesaving role by locating people in bush and alpine environments whether it be day or night.

"It had been approaching seven hours that this young boy had been separated from his family and this situation could have potentially ended very differently."

