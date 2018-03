AIRLIFTED: A young boy was flown to hospital after suffering a venomous sting on Fraser Island.

A YOUNG boy was flown to hospital after suffering a venomous sting on Fraser Island.

The RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter flew to the island just after midday on Sunday after the boy was stung on his hand while snorkelling off Orchid Beach.

The Chronicle understands the boy suffered a suspected stonefish sting.

He was flown to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.