Three children have been hospitalised after a spate of near drownings in the Brisbane area over the past 24 hours.
Boy stable after third near drowning in 24 hours

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
31st Dec 2019 4:39 PM
A LITTLE boy is in stable condition after the third near drowning in the Brisbane area over the past 24 hours.

Paramedics were called to Ernest Street, South Brisbane, for a "post immersion incident" at 3.08pm this afternoon.

The four-year-old boy was taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

It follows two other near drownings in the area over the past 24 hours.

A little girl is still fighting for life after post immersion incident at a private residence in Woodridge, Logan, at 3.18pm yesterday.

Another male child was hospitalised, in a stable condition, after he was pulled from the water at a Runcorn private residence at 6.18pm last night.

children drowning editors picks safety

